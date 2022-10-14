Heartland Votes

Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital

The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles.

The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m.

According to a release from Graves County, Debra Malone, 67, of Mayfield, was discovered in her car when deputies arrived.

She said she was attempting to cross US 45 North and failed to see another vehicle because the sun was in her eyes.

The driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Therissa Morris, of Mayfield, was traveling South on US 45 North and collided with Mrs. Malone.

Deputies say both vehicles sustained severe damage.

Mrs. Morris and two juvenile passengers were injured and were transported to Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Mayfield Graves County EMS.

Mrs. Malone was also injured and was transported to Baptist.

Deputy Larry Jones and Sgt. Richard Edwards investigated the accident.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Viola Fire Department and some good Samaritans that stopped and assisted.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar

Latest News

18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old pleads not guilty to murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting
Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security...
East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game
The court hearing for the suspect in the recent Caruthersville shooting has been moved to next...
Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved
According to the National Weather Service Paducah Office, Critical Fire Weather conditions are...
Red Flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland