Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles.

The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m.

According to a release from Graves County, Debra Malone, 67, of Mayfield, was discovered in her car when deputies arrived.

She said she was attempting to cross US 45 North and failed to see another vehicle because the sun was in her eyes.

The driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Therissa Morris, of Mayfield, was traveling South on US 45 North and collided with Mrs. Malone.

Deputies say both vehicles sustained severe damage.

Mrs. Morris and two juvenile passengers were injured and were transported to Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Mayfield Graves County EMS.

Mrs. Malone was also injured and was transported to Baptist.

Deputy Larry Jones and Sgt. Richard Edwards investigated the accident.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Viola Fire Department and some good Samaritans that stopped and assisted.

