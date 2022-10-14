Heartland Votes

Tracking scattered showers this weekend

First Alert Forecast at Noon on 10/14/22
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Our fire danger remains very high today, please do not burn this afternoon. Winds will gust more than 30mph this afternoon and the air and ground are very dry, this will make for very dangerous burning conditions. Tonight we will see some clouds spread into the Heartland. Lows will drop back into the 30s and 40s. There is a chance for some scattered showers on Saturday into Sunday morning. Right now the best chances will be in the southern half of the Heartland. Highs will mainly be in the 70s this weekend. Much colder air arrives next week. Monday through Wednesday highs will only be in the 50s and lows will dip into the 20s in many places. Many areas will see a freeze!

