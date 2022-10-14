Heartland Votes

Three Rivers College Rodeo begins in Sikeston, Mo.

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 5th annual Three Rivers Rodeo started tonight.

The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, will be held October 13-15.

The event, co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, will be held at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.

The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. October 13 and 14, and 3 p.m. October 15.

Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger.

Three Rivers students and employees will be admitted for $5 by showing their TRC ID. Gates will open one hour before the start time.

The event is National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association-sanctioned and will feature top competitors from 15 college rodeo teams in the Association’s Ozark Region.

Participating colleges include Central Methodist University, East Mississippi Community College, Erskine College, Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, Missouri Valley College, Murray State University, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Southern Arkansas University, University of Arkansas-Monticello, University of Kentucky, University of West Alabama, and the University of Tennessee at Martin, as well as Three Rivers College.

The teams will be competing for top honors at the rodeo, regional ranking, and points to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in June 2023.

