SIH brings awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms.

“If you’re afraid to get a mammogram I encourage you to come back and get one it will save your life,” said breast cancer survivor Connie Bergfeld.

Connie Bergfeld was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

She says she’s grateful Southern Illinois Healthcare breast center caught it early.

“If I hadn’t been diagnosed early, i’m not sure what it would’ve encompassed but I healed quickly I’m back to work I’m doing the things that I want to do and I have grandkids and were gonna spend a lot of time with them,” Bergfeld said.

Catherine O’Conner, medical director at SIH shows me what happens during a yearly breast cancer screening.

“Somebody’s breast would rest here, and this is the plate that comes down and they get compression and so there’s positioning that people do around it the text have special training to be able to get the breast just right,” said O’ Conner.”

O’Conner says many women put off their screenings due to being scared.

“It’s not your grandma’s mammogram, it’s not your grandma’s treatment anymore, breast cancer has evolved. It’s changed dramatically less is more now not everybody needs the same treatment it is extremely,” O’ Conner said.

Bergfeld says “The more knowledge that you have and the earlier you do it the easier their gonna find it if there is something to be found so it’s very important to do it. Sometimes the embarrassment of having to go in there and be exposed but the saving of your life that’s what really counts and embarrassment it’ll go away but cancer doesn’t.”

