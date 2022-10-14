SEMI crash blocking KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports of a SEMI crash blocking KY 94 near the Ky.-Tenn. border in Fulton County.
KYTC says this crash near the 2 mile marker involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle.
The estimated time before the site is cleared is 4 hours.
A detour has been established via KY 1282 and KY 311 through the Brownsville community.
