SEMI crash blocking KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports of a SEMI crash blocking KY 94 near the Ky.-Tenn. border in Fulton County.

KYTC says this crash near the 2 mile marker involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle.

The estimated time before the site is cleared is 4 hours.

A detour has been established via KY 1282 and KY 311 through the Brownsville community.

