Residents near field fire in Graves County near KY-408 W and Meridian Road advised to be ready for evacuation

The fire is burning in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road.
The fire is burning in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A field fire in Graves County is spreading towards homes.

The fire is burning in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 - Mayfield and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents.

KSP Post was notified about the fire just before 2 p.m.

Departments from around the area have responded.

The dry conditions and high winds are causing the fire to spread, and there is a risk to homes in the area.

Residents are advised to be ready to evacuate.

