National Baseball Hall of Famer, former Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter dies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cardinals pitcher, Bruce Sutter, has died.

According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame website, Sutter passed away Thursday, Oct. 13 at the age of 69.

The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted on Friday, October 14 that they were saddened over his passing.

They said, “Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the ‘82 World Series Championship team.”

He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

