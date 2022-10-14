Heartland Votes

Mild weather for the weekend.

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are still dealing with an elevated fire danger and though the danger wont be as high this weekend, outdoor burning is still not recommended. For this evening we will see a few clouds as a cold front moves south across the area. This front will lead to a wide range of temperatures tomorrow morning. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s north to the middle 50s south.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild. There will be a slight chance for a shower or storms across our far southern counties. Highs will range from the upper 60s far north to the upper 70s far south.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as another front moves through the Heartland. There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

