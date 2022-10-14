Heartland Votes

I-24 eastbound restricted to one lane due to crash in Lyon County, Ky.

KYTC says a truck pulling a trailer crashed with the trailer ending up in the median.
KYTC says a truck pulling a trailer crashed with the trailer ending up in the median.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KYTC is reporting a crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker, restricting eastbound traffic to one lane.

The crash site is is along I-24 between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange.

KYTC says a truck pulling a trailer crashed with the trailer ending up in the median.

The site is expected to be cleared in 2 hours.

At this time, eastbound traffic is one lane through the crash site. All traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane.

There is currently no impact to westbound traffic.

