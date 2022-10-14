Heartland mowing company rehabilitating Cape Girardeau trail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With a lack of rain and no grass to cut, a Heartland mowing company found another project to pass the time.

Mike’s Mowing and More is rehabilitating the trail at Fountain Park in Cape Girardeau.

Workers spent the day clearing the 1-mile trail of limbs, brush and other debris.

They say it’s a way to give back to the city so people can come out and walk the trail.

“It was just nice to cut out the underbrush and open it up and it’s really this time of year is great to be out in the woods in that and that’s one thing is recreation opportunities that we can we can offer it’s a great place to bring families out,” said Kathie Brennan, president of the Ozark Trail Association.

Fountain Park is on East Cape Rock Drive across from the water plant.

It has been around since the early 1930s.

