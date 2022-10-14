Heartland Football Friday 10/14

(KFVS) - It’s Week 9 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Charleston at Scott City.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for October 14:

Missouri

Charleston at Scott City (Game of Week)

NMCC at Sikeston

Caruthersville at East Prairie

Jackson at Holt

Portageville at Kelly

Doniphan at Chaffee

Grandview at St. Vincent

DeSoto at Cape Central

Poplar Bluff at Kennett

Illinois

Carmi at Johnston City

Murphysboro at Benton

Carbondale at Marion

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

