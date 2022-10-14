Heartland Football Friday 10/14
(KFVS) - It’s Week 9 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Charleston at Scott City.
Here are our HFF match-ups for October 14:
Missouri
- Charleston at Scott City (Game of Week)
- NMCC at Sikeston
- Caruthersville at East Prairie
- Jackson at Holt
- Portageville at Kelly
- Doniphan at Chaffee
- Grandview at St. Vincent
- DeSoto at Cape Central
- Poplar Bluff at Kennett
Illinois
- Carmi at Johnston City
- Murphysboro at Benton
- Carbondale at Marion
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
