Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 10/14

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s Week 9 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Charleston at Scott City.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for October 14:

Missouri

  • Charleston at Scott City (Game of Week)
  • NMCC at Sikeston
  • Caruthersville at East Prairie
  • Jackson at Holt
  • Portageville at Kelly
  • Doniphan at Chaffee
  • Grandview at St. Vincent
  • DeSoto at Cape Central
  • Poplar Bluff at Kennett

Illinois

  • Carmi at Johnston City
  • Murphysboro at Benton
  • Carbondale at Marion

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

Send us photos and videos from your favorite games below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
The landing occurred around 4:15 p.m.
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cardinals pitcher, Bruce Sutter, has died at the age...
National Baseball Hall of Famer, former Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
The East Prairie School District is boosting security ahead of the high school football game on...
East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/13
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/13
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 10/13
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 10/13