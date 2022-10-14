Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will haunt the A.C. Brase Arena starting on Friday night, October 14 for the annual Haunted Hall of Horrors.

The city’s haunted house opens for the season with a maze of scares, including creepy clowns, dolls that come to life and a 3D freak show.

The Haunted Hall of Horrors is open every Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through the month of October.

It will also be open on Halloween.

