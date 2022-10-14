Heartland Votes

Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau

The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will haunt the A.C. Brase Arena starting on Friday night, October 14 for the annual Haunted Hall of Horrors.

The city’s haunted house opens for the season with a maze of scares, including creepy clowns, dolls that come to life and a 3D freak show.

The Haunted Hall of Horrors is open every Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through the month of October.

It will also be open on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
The landing occurred around 4:15 p.m.
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE PHOTO: Proceeds from the Vintage Now Fashion Show help support the Safe House of Southeast...
13th Vintage Now Fashion Show set for Saturday
Fountain Park is on East Cape Rock Drive across from the water plant. It has been around since...
Heartland mowing company rehabilitating Cape Girardeau trail
The East Prairie School District is boosting security ahead of the high school football game on...
East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game