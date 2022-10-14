Heartland Votes

Friday recycling route in Cape Girardeau moved to Saturday while Tuesday routes shift to Wednesday

Friday Recycling Route Moved to Saturday
Friday Recycling Route Moved to Saturday(WWBT)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to staff shortages, Friday recycling routes for October 14 will run on Saturday October 15.

Please leave your carts at the curb and they will be emptied Saturday as long as they are not overfilled or blocked.

Meanwhile, Tuesday recycling routes are moving to Wednesday until further notice.

For more updates on recycling off-schedule alerts sign up for urgent text alerts here

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
The landing occurred around 4:15 p.m.
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Heartland Pets on 10/14/22
Heartland Pets on 10/14/22
National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cardinals pitcher, Bruce Sutter, has died at the age...
National Baseball Hall of Famer, former Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault.
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects