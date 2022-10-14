Friday recycling route in Cape Girardeau moved to Saturday while Tuesday routes shift to Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to staff shortages, Friday recycling routes for October 14 will run on Saturday October 15.

Please leave your carts at the curb and they will be emptied Saturday as long as they are not overfilled or blocked.

Meanwhile, Tuesday recycling routes are moving to Wednesday until further notice.

For more updates on recycling off-schedule alerts sign up for urgent text alerts here

