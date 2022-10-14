Heartland Votes

First Alert: Breezy and dry today; fire danger still high

Your First Alert morning forecast on 10/14.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another breezy and dry day is on the menu for today

Red flag warnings are in effect for the entire region once again today. Many communities in the Heartland are also under a burn ban.

Brian Alworth says the weekend is looking mild and mostly dry, with only slight to very slight shower/storm chances as a frontal boundary stalls over the area. Highs today will be a little warmer than on Thursday thanks to a southwest wind. Dew points in the 30s will make for very low relative humidity levels.

Later tonight, a weak cold front will move in from north to south and sort of hang out for the weekend, before pushing off to the south on Sunday night. However, rain/storm chances have trended south with this system, so it looks like only slight shower/storm chances for the Heartland this weekend, mainly in the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee.

The main story for next week will be the chilly, breezy conditions.

On the national scale, a huge upper low will develop over the northeastern U.S. This will give our region cool, dry northwest flow. This will keep our skies mainly clear and temps well below average for most of the week. This will be the coolest weather of the season thus far, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s to start the work week.

Temps will moderate later in the week, but it will remain cool and dry.

