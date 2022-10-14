East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Prairie School District is boosting security ahead of the high school football game on Friday, October 14.

The Eagles will host the Caruthersville Tigers just three weeks after a deadly shooting near a high school football game in Caruthersville.

East Prairie school officials and the police department say there have not been any threats of violence, but say added safety measures will be in place as a proactive precaution.

In a message to the community posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Cornman said the school district is working with the East Prairie Police Department, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to keep students, staff and fans safe.

Added measures include:

More staff and extra law enforcement officers both inside and outside the stadium

Everyone will have to go through a metal detector before they can enter the game

No bags or backpacks will be allowed

No loitering allowed outside the stadium

In addition, police say Abner Street will be closed to traffic, First Street will be a one-way street and no one will be allowed to park on either street.

Officials say anyone planning to attend the game should arrive early to allow for the additional security measures.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.