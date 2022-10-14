Heartland Votes

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County.

Wagner was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape on Oct. 11.

According to the highway patrol, on August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson area. On the evening of Aug. 15, both women visited the Henning State Park on Missouri Highway 76 to walk on the trails.

While walking the trail, they came upon an unknown man. Troopers say the man began to assault the two women.

One of the women was able to escape and get help from a passing driver.

Troopers say law enforcement officers searched the park and found the second victim in the park in an area away from the original scene.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

The highway patrol and Taney County Sheriff’s Department launched a joint investigation. No suspects were identified during the initial investigation and the case went cold.

According to the highway patrol, continued investigation efforts and advances in forensic science technology led to Wagner being identified as a suspect.

He was charged by the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and arrested by Fort Scott, Kan. police.

Wagner is being held without bond in the Bourbon County, Kan. jail pending extradition to Missouri.

