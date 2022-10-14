Heartland Votes

Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in shooting investigation

Carbondale police say Starks is considered armed and dangerous.
Carbondale police say Starks is considered armed and dangerous.(Carbondale Police Dept.)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting investigation.

The police department says Gary Lee Starks, age 60 of Carbondale is wanted on warrants charging him with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

According to a release, the shooting incident took place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Starks is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department.  

Carbondale police say Starks is considered armed and dangerous.  

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
The landing occurred around 4:15 p.m.
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The fire is burning in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road.
Residents near field fire in Graves County near KY-408 W and Meridian Road advised to be ready for evacuation
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
Mike McClain will be sworn in during the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00pm.
Poplar Bluff Police Department appoints new police chief
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects