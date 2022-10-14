Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in shooting investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting investigation.

The police department says Gary Lee Starks, age 60 of Carbondale is wanted on warrants charging him with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

According to a release, the shooting incident took place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Starks is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department.

Carbondale police say Starks is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.