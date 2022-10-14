Heartland Votes

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri takes the reigns on Cape Light Festival

First annual Cape Light Fest,35 years in the making
First annual Cape Light Fest,35 years in the making
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 35,000 people visit the Christmas lights at Cape Girardeau County Park every year, but with dwindling participation, some changes are coming this year.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is taking rebooting the holiday tradition.

Officials said “the Cape Light Festival” is an experience 35 years in the making.

The Arts Council said artists will work with sponsors to create unique and personalized displays.

One weekend will also include food trucks, live Christmas music and a visit from Santa Claus.

The Cape Light Festival begins on December 1.

