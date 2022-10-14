Heartland Votes

13th Vintage Now Fashion Show set for Saturday

The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show will be Saturday at the Show Me Center.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show is set for Saturday night at the Show Me Center.

Proceeds from the event help support the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, a domestic violence service.

All of the models and organizers are busy getting ready for the big night.

”We’re incredibly excited to see the costuming, just how we can bring that to life,” Jeanne Muckerman, with Vintage Now, said. “There’s going to be 60 different models who each have two looks. So you can expect to see 120 different outfits on the runway, as well as a giant cast of performance artists that are going to be dancing, singing, backflipping. You’ll see it all. There’s fire. It’s going to be great.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is presented by Pastimes Antiques.

This year’s theme is “Experience the Elements.”

