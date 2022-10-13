Heartland Votes

Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff

A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers.

A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.

Fuller and Osborn were both pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

