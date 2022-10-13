Red Flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The majority of the Heartland is under a Red Flag Warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything today.

The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.

“One of the things that really is I can say is it puts you on pins and needles with the conditions that we’ve got today,” said Randy Anderson, Owner and Operator of Anderson Plainview Farms in Saline County.

Anderson tells me he is taking precautions due to this weather.

“We carry a hand sprayer on the combine with water in them. To where if we run into where one of them instances where we discover that we’ve got some something smoldering or starting to blaze, we can try to suppress it until maybe the fire department or things of that nature was to show up,” said Anderson.

According to the National Weather Service Paducah Office, Critical Fire Weather conditions are in place today across the area, due to gusty west winds and very low relative humidity values.

Anderson knows the danger first hand.

“Last with the conditions that still very similar to what we’re experiencing today, we did have a fire on the combine, we was able to get it suppressed until the fire department showed up, but in the meantime we had some embers that fell off the combine and did actually catch the field on fire,” said Anderson.

In Franklin County, West Frankfort Fire Department Chief Derek Sailliez is urging residents not to burn right now.

“The red flag warning with the wind today hasn’t helped either, so just be cautious of what you’re doing. If you can have a hose there that’s suitable for the fire then you can burn in small amounts but other than that let’s hold off till we get some more rain,” said Sailliez.

And Anderson says fires can spread faster than you think.

“Even though the field might be harvested and they think we’ll we may, we want to burn a little pile of leaves or something or other, the fire can get away from you faster than what you think can really happen,” said Anderson.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect on Thursday until 8 p.m. But it will continue Friday.

