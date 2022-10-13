Notre Dame Volleyball wins on senior night against Cape Central

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame girl’s volleyball celebrated their five seniors before the match against Cape Central Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 3-0 earning their third win over Cape Central this season.

“We all came out with a ton of energy,” said Notre Dame senior Tori Rubel. “We came together as a team and it was really fun.”

