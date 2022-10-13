Heartland Votes

Notre Dame Volleyball wins on senior night against Cape Central

Cape Central v Notre Dame girl's volleyball
By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame girl’s volleyball celebrated their five seniors before the match against Cape Central Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 3-0 earning their third win over Cape Central this season.

“We all came out with a ton of energy,” said Notre Dame senior Tori Rubel. “We came together as a team and it was really fun.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles

Latest News

Cape Central v Notre Dame girl's volleyball
Cape Central v Notre Dame girl's volleyball
Heartland Sports @ 10 PM on 10/12/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10 PM on 10/12/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/12/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/12/2022
The game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15.
SIU attempts to break world record at upcoming football game as part of new partnership