Notre Dame Volleyball wins on senior night against Cape Central
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame girl’s volleyball celebrated their five seniors before the match against Cape Central Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 3-0 earning their third win over Cape Central this season.
“We all came out with a ton of energy,” said Notre Dame senior Tori Rubel. “We came together as a team and it was really fun.”
