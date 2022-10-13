Murray State preparing to welcome alumni back to campus for Homecoming 2022

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University is preparing to welcome alumni back to campus for Homecoming 2022.

Homecoming will be October 27-30. It coincides with the university’s centennial year celebration.

Some of the events include the presidential centennial gala, NPHC Plaza groundbreaking, alumni art exhibition, a dedication ceremony for Lovett Auditorium and Trustees Hall and more.

The homecoming parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will travel along Main Street from downtown to campus. This year’s grand marshals including past presidents of the Murray State University Alumni Association.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at Roy Stewart Stadium in conjunction with the 2 p.m. football game against Tennessee State University.

This year’s Homecoming Court is:

Hayden Smee (Cape Girardeau, Missouri)

Cole Wyatt (Benton, Kentucky)

Jaylon Taggart (Hopkinsville, Kentucky)

Gabe Maynard (Mendon, Illinois)

Luke Wyatt (Benton, Kentucky)

Olivia Badalamenti (Edwardsville, Illinois)

Jaclyn Paige Carter (Berea, Kentucky)

Allye Culp (Benton, Kentucky)

Ana Moyers (Radcliff, Kentucky)

Kaitlyn Sutton (Princeton, Kentucky)

You can find a full list of events here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.