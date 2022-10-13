Heartland Votes

Ky. State Police looking for 2 people in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Kentucky State Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole three catalytic converters from a business in Grand Rivers.(Kentucky State Police Post 1)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are accused of stealing three catalytic converters from a business.

According to Kentucky State Police, the two people stole the items from Jim Smith Contracting around 2 a.m. on Thursday, September 15.

They released a surveillance image of the subjects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

