Ky. State Police looking for 2 people in connection with catalytic converter thefts
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are accused of stealing three catalytic converters from a business.
According to Kentucky State Police, the two people stole the items from Jim Smith Contracting around 2 a.m. on Thursday, September 15.
They released a surveillance image of the subjects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
