Inaugural flight of Contour Airlines from Cape Girardeau to Nashville to take off Oct. 18

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines will take off from Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 18.

The city will hold an inaugural flight celebration at 7:15 a.m.

Afterward, the flight will leave from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and head to Nashville around 8 a.m.

KFVS will have a crew onboard.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved Contour Airlines as the new airport carrier in September.

That was after the City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new airline service provider in June.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.