Homes evacuated after gas leak in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Van Buren and Poplar Streets for a gas leak.

A gas leak was reported in the area on Thursday morning, October 13.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, a cable company was installing fiber, digging in the area, and hit a pipe.

They say 12 homes were evacuated.

