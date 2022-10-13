Heartland Votes

Homes evacuated after gas leak in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Van Buren and Poplar Streets for a gas leak.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, a cable company was installing fiber, digging in the area, and hit a pipe.

They say 12 homes were evacuated.

