Homes evacuated after gas leak in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Van Buren and Poplar Streets for a gas leak.
A gas leak was reported in the area on Thursday morning, October 13.
According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, a cable company was installing fiber, digging in the area, and hit a pipe.
They say 12 homes were evacuated.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.