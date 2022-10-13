Heartland Votes

High Fire Danger Again Tomorrow

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 10/13/22
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We will once again see a high fire danger across the area for your Friday. A red flag warning has been issued once again for most of the Heartland. Again, the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning when conditions are favorable for wild fires to get out of control. So please, no outdoor burning again on Friday.

For this evening we will be clear and cool. The winds will relax after sunset and temperatures will fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s in our normally cooler locations to the lower 40s. Friday will be sunny and breezy once again. It will be warmer as well with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s.

