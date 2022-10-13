Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Breezy and cool today.....elevated fire danger due to very conditions....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dry, cool and very breezy weather is on the menu for today.  In fact with gusty winds and very low dew points/humidity expected,  a ‘red flag warning’ (sort of a fire danger advisory) is in effect for most of the region.  Otherwise it will be clear to partly cloudy with highs ranging from the 60s north to 70s south. Winds will settle down overnight….and it will be colder with daybreak lows tomorrow (Friday) morning in the 30s.

Still looks like a few rain showers and maybe a thundershower will be possible on Saturday as a weak system circulates through from NW to SE.  However, this system is looking a bit weaker so again this won’t be a drought buster: many areas received very little rain on Thursday and the outlook for the second half of October remains dry.  Otherwise,  next week will feature the coolest weather of the season thus far, with highs on Mon thru Wed only in the 50s and 60s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10 PM on 10/12/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10 PM on 10/12/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/12/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/12/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/12/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/12/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
High Fire Danger Tomorrow