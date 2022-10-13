First Alert: Dry, cool and breezy today

(KFVS) - Dry, cool and very breezy weather is on the menu for today.

In fact, with gusty winds and very low dew points/humidity expected, a red flag warning is in effect for most of the region.

Many communities are also under burn bans.

Otherwise, it will be clear to partly cloudy with highs ranging from the 60s north to 70s south.

Brian Alworth says winds will settle down overnight and it will be colder with daybreak lows tomorrow morning in the 30s.

Still looks like a few rain showers and maybe a thundershower will be possible on Saturday as a weak system circulates through from the northwest to southeast.

However, this system is looking a bit weaker so again this won’t be a drought buster. Many areas received very little rain on Thursday and the outlook for the second half of October remains dry.

Next week will feature the coolest weather of the season thus far, with highs on Monday through Wednesday only in the 50s and 60s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

