Firetruck overturns in St. Francois County, driver sent to hospital

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a firetruck crash in St. Francois County early Thursday morning, Oct. 13.

According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive.

Troopers say the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver was transported to Parkland Hospital with minor injuries and the truck sustained minor damages.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.