Heartland Votes

Firetruck overturns in St. Francois County, driver sent to hospital

MSHP says the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive.
MSHP says the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive.(MGN Online)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a firetruck crash in St. Francois County early Thursday morning, Oct. 13.

According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive.

Troopers say the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver was transported to Parkland Hospital with minor injuries and the truck sustained minor damages.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar

Latest News

Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely...
Burn bans issued in the Heartland
Delta Regional Authority
Gov. Beshear announces funding from Delta Regional Authority for economic growth
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff