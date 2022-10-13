Heartland Votes

Fire danger remains very high

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Winds will gust around 30 to 40 mph this afternoon, keeping the fire danger very high. Skies will remain clear tonight, so it will get chilly again. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. Winds won’t be as strong on Friday, but breezy conditions will remain. So again, burning will be very dangerous. Highs on Friday will top out in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday another cold front will push into the Heartland, bringing a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a couple thunderstorms too. Right now the precipitation chances remain pretty low, and many areas won’t see any rain. The coldest air of the season will arrive next week, there will be a few night when temperatures drop below freezing.

