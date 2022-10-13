Heartland Votes

Couple reacts to trespassing in home

No one wants a home break in, but police are investigating an alleged break in recently that happened while the residents were home one morning
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Belleview, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission.

Antellan said, “Yeah I was like, early in the morning working here and had my ear phones on and there she is, behind me.”

Michelle Antellan and her husband and Andrew Bard live in Cape Girardeau and rent out extra bedrooms in their home for travelling medical professionals.

Antellan said, “At first I thought it was one of our renter’s girlfriend, and then i just look back because i can feel like somebody is moving behind me. and then I saw her and then she was moving towards me, and I’m like...who are you?”

Bard was in the shower whenever he was interrupted by his wife saying someone was in their home.

Bard said, “We have some tenants here who just left go get coffee, so I guarantee you they thought the homeowners had just left the house...so they thought the home was empty so they came in trying to steal something...there’s no doubt in my mind.”

The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not yet in custody.

