Beshear economic opportunity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A new investment will create or keep 57 jobs in western Kentucky.

According to a statement from Gov. Beshear’s office, 36 Kentuckians will be trained and the lives of 6,000 families in the region will be improved.

Beshear announced $4.6 million in funding to the Delta Regional Authority on Thursday.

The Delta Regional Authority covers the eight states in the Delta region and works to “improve economic opportunity and create jobs” in 252 counties and parishes.

“The Delta Regional Authority has been a key partner to Western Kentucky for years, and we are thankful for their continued investment,” Gov. Beshear said. “The projects receiving funding will benefit our Western Kentucky communities for decades to come improving infrastructure, supporting workforce training and business development, as well as enhancing health care access in rural areas.”

The four projects will be funded by States’ Economic Development Assistance Program

Southwest One Alternate Entrance, Benton

Henderson Community College Advanced Manufacturing Lab Expansion, Henderson

Ag Center Lift Station Project Phase 2, Greenville

Community Medical Clinic X-Ray Equipment Project, Princeton

the DRA, the following four projects will be funded by Community Infrastructure Fund

Joint Sewer Agency – Barkley Regional Airport Sewer Extension, Paducah

Casey Jones Distillery Expansion Utility Project, Hopkinsville

Marion Wastewater Treatment Plant, Marion

Water Treatment Plant Sludge Diversion Project, Morganfield

