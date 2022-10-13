Heartland Votes

Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl

New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in...
New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in city's history.(NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York investigators said they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history.

Officials announced Wednesday they seized more than 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powder.

Together, the drugs have a street value of more than $9 million.

Police said two people have been charged.

Last week, authorities seized 15,000 pills as part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking operation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17