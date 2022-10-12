Heartland Votes

Yuengling announces it will begin sales in Missouri, Kansas

(WKYT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bottoms up, beer fans! Yuengling is coming to the Midwest.

The self-proclaimed “America’s Oldest Brewery” announced on Twitter Wednesday morning it is adding Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma to “Lager Country.”

Yuengling was established in 1829 and delivers to most states in the northeast and southeast. Kansas and Oklahoma, along with Texas, would be the farthest west its beer would be sold.

