Vote to keep the city of Carbondale’s Home Rule on the ballot

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale has been under home rule since 1972.

Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot.

“Do you want Carbondale to lose its home rule status and the powers that go with it? So you have to vote no if you support home rule; you have to vote yes to get rid of home rule,” said John Jackson, Visiting Professor at SIU Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

According to the Illinois Constitution, home rule provides cities with the power to “regulate for the protection of the public health, safety, morals and welfare; to license; to tax; and to incur debt.”

The writing on the ballot is confusing for some. John Jackson, a visiting professor at SIU Paul Simon Public Policy said a yes vote is in favor of removing home rule powers.

“A lot of the powers that the city currently have would revert to the state and become covered by state law,” said Jackson.

Jackson said the two biggest areas that would change would be taxes and zoning ordinances.

The Illinois Relators are pushing voters to vote yes on the referendum.

“Why not let voters have the chance to have a say in 3 key things in Carbondale. Number 1 under home rule, voters do not have the ability to decide tax rates, only the city council can decide that. Number 2, let the voters weigh in on how much debt they want to incur by the city of Carbondale. Right now city leaders can choose to have unlimited debt loads and number 3 goes to the regulations,” said Ron Deedrick, the Local Government Affairs Director with Illinois realtors.

I asked Deedrick why the Illinois Realtors are getting involved with this.

“First off, private property rights, fair housing issues and then certainly we care about how government interacts with the private transfer of property,” he said. “How they get involved with housing policies, how they get involved with landlord tenant regulations.”

According to the City’s website, they would lose more than $19 million if home rule was lost.

Jackson says the city is pushing hard to keep it.

“So I think a city of any complexity needs these powers and needs the local touch that they bring to the city council for example. And I think that’s why the city administration certainly in favor of keeping this power,” said Jackson.

