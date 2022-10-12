Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president, CEO

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Carbondale, Ill., announced its new president and CEO effective as of December 12, 2022. John Antes of St. Louis, Mo. will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.

Antes is a seasoned health care executive with nearly 30 years of experience, currently serving as president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Robert Mees, chairman of the SIH Board of Trustees, praised Antes’s thoughtful communication skills and extensive community involvement in non-profit organizations, foundations and economic development among the many strengths he brings to Southern Illinois.

“Antes brings a wealth of experience to Southern Illinois and understands the challenging dynamics impacting hospitals and health systems like SIH in this post-Covid era. In his current role, he’s admirably provided overall leadership, strategic direction and operations for a 489-bed regional referring hospital and a 25-bed critical access hospital consisting of over 3,000 employees and 1,100 physicians,” said Dr. Mees.

While Antes has spent several years in the St. Louis metropolitan area, he cited a passion for rural health care given his upbringing in northwest Tennessee. He looks forward to joining SIH, calling it a “backbone” of the regional community.

“I have a great deal of familiarity and respect for SIH through the BJC Collaborative. SIH has a reputation of strength and stability as a leading not-for-profit healthcare system and provides an impressive level of care for a rural market,” said Antes.

Antes’s selection as SIH president and CEO is the culmination of a six-month national search. Dr. Mees acknowledged the “countless hours and dedication” from fellow board and governance committee members Debra McMorrow of Cobden, Daniel Booth of Carbondale and Marlene Simpson of Herrin during the rigorous process.

Antes is a member of the American College of Health Executives. He holds a master’s degree in health administration from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Memphis State University. SIH will host a press conference formally introducing Antes to the community at a later date.

