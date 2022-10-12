Heartland Votes

SIU celebrates Halloween a week early with the Haunted Hollow event

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center will be bringing back a popular family friendly event on October 23 to celebrate the spooky season.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center will be bringing back a popular family friendly event on October 23 to celebrate the spooky season.

Haunted Hollow is a daylong fest that goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome, costumes and masks encouraged.

There will be a wide variety of activities at the Haunted Hollow event, including a haunted hayride and a kid-friendly haunted cabin.

There will also be interpretative nature walks and music by a variety of southern Ill., artists. A variety of creepy crawlers will be show, and while they learn about animals that are sometimes seen as scary, participants will also get a chance to hold wildlife, such as snakes, lizards and more.

Other free activities include games, face painting, as well as the haunted cabin and the creepy crawlers experience. Tickets can also be purchased to enjoy other activities including a bouncy house, the Saluki Soar, pumpkin painting, the hayride and the portable climbing wall. Assorted refreshments will be available for purchase as well.

All welcome are welcome, and Touch of Nature is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible. A parent or guardian must accompany children to the event.

The Haunted Hollow will go on rain or shine, so organizers encourage participants to dress accordingly for the weather.

