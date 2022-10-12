SIU attempts to break world record at upcoming football game as part of new partnership
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As part of a partnership with Pepsi MidAmerica, Saluki Athletics will attempt to set a new world record for “Breaking Cans” during Saturday’s Homecoming football game versus Western Illinois
Every fan will receive a 7UP can when they enter the stadium.
At the end of the first quarter, fans will be asked to simultaneously crack open their cans.
A Guinness World Record representative will be on-site to confirm the record.
According to SIU, the current record of 2,344 cans is held by Stolle Machinery, which sponsored a record setting event on September 18, 2019, in Sidney, Ohio.
The game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.