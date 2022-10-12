Perry County school district families impacted by school meal waiver ending

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When meals were free during the pandemic, the cafeterias served 98 thousand more meals than they did in the most recent previous full school year in 2018-2019.

But this year as Perry County students returned to the classrooms, they have had to pay for school meals

”We had a lot reaching out to us. parents upset crying because they just don’t know how they’re gonna feed their kids,” said food service director, Debra Bear.

Debra Bear, food service director, tells me since the school meal waiver ended this year, the number of meals they serve every day have decreased.

“We served approximately 7200 less breakfasts so far this year and almost 6,000 less lunches,” Bear said.

Superintendent Andy Comstock said poverty impacts many of their students in Perry County.

“We have about 52 percent of our student population on free and reduced lunches. I would argue that that number is low, and a lot of families don’t fill out the forms, especially at the upper levels they don’t fill out the forms and therefore it’s not captured in terms of if your using free or reduced lunches as a measure of poverty,” said Superintendent Andy Comstock.

The school says federal lawmakers did not extend the free meal program, which expired this year.

So to help families who are struggling, the Perry county school district started a new program to provide some relief.

It’s called Angel Fund.

“Our most important thing is to feed the children but we have a new meal program this year which has allowed us to have what they call an angel fund which is people can donate money we can put that in there and if a child does not have the money we can charge it straight to the angel fund account and it won’t take it out of the students account,” Bear said.

The Perry County School District is hoping to raise enough money with their new program to serve meals to all students in need it.

