Heartland Votes

More than 200 people expected to receive free, minimal cost dental work at Dexter event

The event will be Wednesday, October 12 through Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
The event will be Wednesday, October 12 through Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Church in Dexter.(WHSV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people are expected to receive free dental work at an event southeast Missouri.

The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, which partners with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, is deploying a team to provide dental screenings and care for free to veterans and at minimal cost for other patients.

The event will be Wednesday, October 12 through Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Church in Dexter.

“Too many veterans and civilians in Southeast Missouri have absolutely no resources or access to quality care,” said Kevin DeArman, dental minister, administrator, and coordinator of Smiles of Hope, and U.S. Marine veteran. “We are grateful to be working with ATSU-MOSDOH to address the tremendous need for care, which may continue with follow up at the St. Louis Dental Center.”

According to Herbert Silva, DMD, assistant professor, comprehensive care director, and leader of the Dentures for Veterans Project at the St. Louis Dental Center, this is their twelfth year of serving veterans and civilians in Dexter and surrounding areas.

He said more than 90 percent of veterans do not qualify for dental care through the Veterans Health Administration.

The St. Louis Dental Center team is made up of faculty, volunteer dentists, dental students and ATSU graduate dentists, some of whom are coming from around the country to participate in this clinic.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

