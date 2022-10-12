Lutheran Home celebrates 50 years in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Lutheran Home will be celebrating 50 years of service this year. The occasion will be marked with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Thursday, October 13 starting at 3:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone,” said Teresa Brown, Chief Operating Officer. “It is a true testament to the vision of our founders, and to the hard work and dedication of our team. Their efforts in serving our residents every day make this achievement possible.”

The Lutheran Home started in 1972 as a 60-bed skilled-care nursing home. Today, it is a robust senior living community on almost 40 acres.

The Lutheran Home features independent living homes at Saxony Village, skilled nursing care, assisted living, a dedicated memory care wing and onsite rehabilitation. It also offers an independent home health and hospice team that works both on and off premises.

It is home to almost 400 residents, and the organization is one of the ten largest employers in the county.

Jackie Payne, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Over the past 50 year, so much has changed in the healthcare and senior living industries, especially for not-for-profits like us. We are so pleased to reach this anniversary, and proud that we offer a top quality, 5 star rated community to the area”. She added, “We are actually in the top 25 of more than 500 skilled nursing centers in Missouri, and the only organization in Southeast Missouri that offers a full continuum of care from independent living through hospice.”

“As we look forward to the coming years, innovation and excellence will be our guides,” added Brown. “We are developing plans to update our physical spaces, enhance our lifestyle programs and establish a foundation to help support our mission. Ensuring that we continue serving our community with the best care, delivered by the best people, is our primary objective.”

