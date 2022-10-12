Heartland Votes

High Fire Danger Tomorrow

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/12/2022
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area. Out ahead of this front we saw scattered showers and storms earlier. Most areas received less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Because of this, our vegetation across the Heartland will once again become very dry tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of the Heartland tomorrow and may be extended into Friday. These are issued when the fire danger reaches dangerous levels. No one should do any outdoor burning tomorrow.

For this evening we will see a very small chance for an isolated shower early followed by clear skies. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s. Thursday will be sunny and breezy with highs reaching the upper 60s north to lower 70s south.

