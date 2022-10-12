Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.

Since 1974, the encampment festival has taught the history of what it was like at Fort Massac centuries ago. The fort served as a frontier outpost along the Ohio River for personnel from France, Britain, and the early years of the United States from 1757 to 1814.

Fort Massac Encampment will feature hundreds of military re-enactors and other participants wearing period clothing who will present the roles of explorers, traders, settlers and soldiers on the early Illinois frontier.

The encampment features an opening “Posting of the Colours” ceremony at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Both afternoons, there will be mock military battles and tactical demonstrations that will be performed by re-enactors on the Fort Massac grounds. The mock military battles will begin at 3 p.m., then a military retreat ceremony will close the event at 5 p.m. on Saturday and at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Family and children’s activities, musical entertainment, and period craft makers demonstrating blacksmithing, basket-making, weaving, and other skills will be staged throughout the encampment grounds. Food and drink will be available.

Admission to the encampment is free. Parking is available at the Old Fairgrounds adjacent to the park. Fort Massac State Park is closed to public vehicle traffic during festival hours.

Fort Massac State Park is located on the Ohio River at 1308 E. Fifth St. in Metropolis. You can enjoy the festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.

The Fort Massac Encampment is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and sponsored by the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.