Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking scattered rain, thunderstorms

Your First Alert morning forecast on 10/12.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A cold front will push through the Heartland today, finally bringing a rain chance to the area.

Unfortunately, it does not look like the rain will impact our drought conditions much, because most of the area will only pick up about a quarter of an inch of rain.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the rain will be scattered too, so some areas won’t see any rain.

With that said, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms through the mid-morning into the afternoon hours.

The threat of severe weather is low, but officially our southern counties are under a Level 1 threat for severe storms. Damaging winds and small hail are possible.

Cooler and drier air will take over on Thursday and the fire danger will be very high.

