Carbondale police arrest man for allegedly breaking into home armed, assaulting other man

Andrew Walker Jr, 24, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of Home Invasion with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.(CPD)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Carbondale for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting another man on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to a release, City of Carbondale police officers arrested Andrew Walker Jr, 24, of Carbondale, on charges of Home Invasion with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officers say Walker broke into a home at the 3000 block of West Sunset at 2:26 a.m.

Through further investigation, officers learned Walker had been armed with a handgun and ‘battered’ the victim inside the residence.  

They arrested Walker without incident and found him in possession of a controlled substance and ammunition. A firearm was also found at the scene.  

Carbondale police say the victim received minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.  

Walker was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.

