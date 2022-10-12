Alley Cat Allies surpassing 500 “tornado cats” helped after 2021 Mayfield storm

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - In December 2021, a massive tornado devasted Mayfield and Graves County, Ky. Almost a year later, the local cat population has been taken care of and kept under control, thanks to Alley Cat Allies.

Alley Cat Allies is the leader of the global movement to protect and improve the lives of cats and kittens. They have been engaged with Mayfield and Graves County since shortly after the devastating EF-4 tornado struck the area.

To expand it’s support for the community, Alley Cat Allies held a single day of spay and neuter activity. “Feline Frenzy” took place at the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday, October 12. Feral Frenzy had a goal of helping 100 cats, and they achieved their goal. Over 100 cats were spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, or received other veterinary care at the event, bringing their grand total to almost 500 assisted cats.

With ongoing spay and neuter clinics, Trap-Neuter-Return activities, food and medical care, the dedicated support from Alley Cat Allies has been necessary because disaster recovery is a process that often takes months or years. To date, Alley Cat Allies support has helped over 320 cats in the region with spay and neuter surgeries or other medical care, and together with Mayfield Veterinary Clinic, the two organizations estimate that 500 cats will be helped by the end of the first full year after the Mayfield tornado.

Alley Cat Allies Feline Frenzy events are carefully planned and tailored to communities such as Mayfield to bring together key groups to help cats and people. With Alley Cat Allies’ expertise, communities transform while adopting practices and policies that set the groundwork to save cats’ lives far into the future.

Many of the cats who have been helped in Mayfield have been part of local TNR programs that have been strengthened by Alley Cat Allies, as the need increased after the tornado. TNR is the process by which cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, eartipped for identification, and returned to their outdoor homes. TNR is the only humane and effective approach for outdoor cats.

The Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day, a day when advocates around the world join Alley Cat Allies in the fight to end cruelty against cats, will take place on Sunday, October 16.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.