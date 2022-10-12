Heartland Votes

1 lane in each direction of I-69/Purchase Pkwy. blocked at 21mm near Mayfield

A semi crash is blocking one lane in each direction of Interstate 69/Purchase Parkway near the...
A semi crash is blocking one lane in each direction of Interstate 69/Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi crash is blocking one lane in each direction of Interstate 69/Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, one lane is now open in each direction with traffic moving pass the crash site at slow speed.

This is in the Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange where I-69 meets the Purchase Parkway, KY 80 and U.S. 45 at the southwest edge of Mayfield.

They say the truck is blocking the southbound lanes. When it hit the barrier wall, it knocked a large chunk of concrete into the northbound lanes and scattered debris along the northbound lanes.

KYTC personnel are on site and will move the chunk of concrete from the northbound lane.

Emergency responders believe they can clear the truck from the southbound lane.

The estimated duration is around 1:30 p.m.

Southbound drivers on I-69 should self-detour via the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass to U.S. 45 Southbound to return to the Purchase Parkway at the Wingo exit.

Northbound drivers on the Purchase Parkway should take Wingo exit 14 and following U.S. 45 North to return to I-69 at the Exit 21 interchange.

