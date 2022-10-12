Heartland Votes

All Hallow’s Eve Family Night at the Oliver House

According to organizers at the Oliver House, their All Hallow’s Eve Family Night will be from 3...
According to organizers at the Oliver House, their All Hallow’s Eve Family Night will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Pexels via MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Check out the Oliver House for a “hauntingly fun evening” on Saturday, October 22.

According to organizers, their All Hallow’s Eve Family Night will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be carnival rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, tours of the home and some Halloween traditions, including a Victorian wake.

Tickets are $1 a piece, six for $5 or 12 for $10.

You can email them at jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com or call 573-270-2013.

The Oliver House is located at 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, Mo.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Excelsior Springs home boarded up, fenced in as investigation continues
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles