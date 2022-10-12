All Hallow’s Eve Family Night at the Oliver House

JACKSON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Check out the Oliver House for a “hauntingly fun evening” on Saturday, October 22.

According to organizers, their All Hallow’s Eve Family Night will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be carnival rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, tours of the home and some Halloween traditions, including a Victorian wake.

Tickets are $1 a piece, six for $5 or 12 for $10.

You can email them at jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com or call 573-270-2013.

The Oliver House is located at 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, Mo.

