All Hallow’s Eve Family Night at the Oliver House
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Check out the Oliver House for a “hauntingly fun evening” on Saturday, October 22.
According to organizers, their All Hallow’s Eve Family Night will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be carnival rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, tours of the home and some Halloween traditions, including a Victorian wake.
Tickets are $1 a piece, six for $5 or 12 for $10.
You can email them at jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com or call 573-270-2013.
The Oliver House is located at 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, Mo.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.