VintageNOW fundraising fashion show hits the runway Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual fashion and entertainment show, raising awareness on the fight against domestic violence, hits the runway in Cape Girardeau on Saturday night, October 15.

VintageNOW will be held at the Show Me Center at 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Experience the Elements,” a production influenced by earth, air, fire and water.

Models and performers are women in the community of all ages, sizes, ethnicities and walks of life.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online here.

Proceeds from VintageNOW will go to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri to help support domestic violence victims start a new life free of abuse.

